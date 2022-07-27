Watch | Bridge collapses as China experiences record-breaking heat

Video of a bridge apparently collapsing because of the harsh weather conditions has gone popular on social media as China battles scorching temperatures. A video posted on Twitter by NowThis News depicts the Qianzhou bridge giving way due to the extreme heat. The bridge was 20 years old, and it was over 40 degrees Celsius that day, according to the outlet. The video was shot on July 23, claims CNN. More than 1,52,300 people have watched the 25-second video on Twitter.

This bridge in Quanzhou, China, cracked under the pressure of intense heat in the area. The bridge, which was just 20 years old, can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures that topped 40°C (104​​°F) that day. pic.twitter.com/5fBXpCWen9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2022 ×

China had record-breaking high temperatures around a fortnight ago. According to the Associated Press, numerous people were hospitalised for heat stroke in several regions. According to an AP report, climate warming is most likely to blame for catastrophic weather occurrences. Greater cloudbursts and floods result from warmer air's potential to hold more water. Flooding has already forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in south-central China.

Videos of bridges crumbling are popular online. A video that went viral on social media in February of this year showed a little bridge being carried away in raging floods after Storm Franklin slammed the UK. The video clip shows debris accumulating close to the bridge before it eventually collapsed.

(with inputs from agencies)