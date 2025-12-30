/WATCH: Belarus releases video of deployment of Russian Oreshnik missile system. Details here

Belarus released a video on Tuesday (Dec 30) that showed the deployment of the Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system on its territory. The information about the deployment of the intermediate-range ballistic missile was first made earlier this month by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The released video by the Belarusian Defence Ministry did not disclose the location of the missile systems. But it showed the mobile launchers and their crews driving along forest roads and specialist troops camouflaging the systems with netting.

This came after the alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the residence of the Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. On Monday (Dec 29), the US President Donald Trump said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, told him that he had been attacked. “I don’t like it. It’s not good,” Trump said. The American president conceded it was “possible” the allegation was false, and such an attack had not occurred. He added, “But President Putin told me this morning it did.”

“I just heard about it, actually, but I don’t know about it. That would be too bad. That would not be good,” he told reporters. Describing his call with the Russian president, Trump said, “It was a very productive talk. I mean, we have a few very thorny issues, as you can imagine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign ministry said that there was no “plausible evidence" of such an incident. “Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged ‘attack on Putin’s residence.’ And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote in a post on X.

“We were disappointed and concerned to see the statements by the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides expressing their concerns regarding the attack that never happened. It is even more surprising given that all three states failed to issue any official statements when a real Russian missile struck the real Ukrainian government building on September 7, 2025,” Sybiga said.