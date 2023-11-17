Voice of Global South summit LIVE: PM Modi to lead inaugural session

The second Voice of Global South summit is set to begin in virtual mode on Friday (Nov 17). This is the second time that India is hosting the summit since January this year. The first summit was themed as "Energy Security and development: Roadmap to Prosperity" and brought together 125 countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform in the run up to G20 Leaders Summit that was held in September 2023 in New Delhi.

The virtual summit is one of the conclusive acts of India's G20 presidency, and is expected to take stock of the commitments made during New Delhi G20 summit. The Voice of Global South summit is being stewarded by New Delhi in the wake of its emergence as a 'voice of reason' for the countries in the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania — collectively dubbed as Global South — during New Delhi G20 summit.

