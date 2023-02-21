ugc_banner
Vladimir Putin speech LIVE updates & streaming: 'West started the Ukraine war'

MoscowEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Feb 21, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph:(Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will shortly make a speech addressing the nation. WION brings you LIVE updates of the speech of a leader who is deeply influencing global politics right now.

21 Feb 2023, 3:12 PM (IST)
We are using force to stop the Ukraine war: Putin

"We are using force to stop the Ukraine war," said Putin during the speech.

21 Feb 2023, 3:09 PM (IST)
West wants to change local conflict into global one: Putin

"West wants to change local conflict into global one," alleged Putin during his speech.

21 Feb 2023, 3:06 PM (IST)
Existence of our country at stake: Putin

Putin said during his speech that the very existence of Russia was at stake.

 

21 Feb 2023, 3:04 PM (IST)
Putin blames West for Ukraine war escalation

"West is completely responsible for escalation in Ukraine war," said Putin.

21 Feb 2023, 2:55 PM (IST)
Marriage is a union between man and wife: Putin

Marriage is a union between man and wife, says Putin in his speech while speaking on the topic of same-sex marriage.

21 Feb 2023, 2:54 PM (IST)
Only US has large number of bases globally: Putin

"Only US has large number of bases globally," Putin says in speech

21 Feb 2023, 2:52 PM (IST)
Ukraine was waiting for Russia to come to its assistance: Putin

Ukraine was waiting for Russia to come to its assistance, Putin claimed in his speech.

21 Feb 2023, 2:50 PM (IST)
West started the war: Putin

"West started the war," says Putin in State of Nation address

21 Feb 2023, 2:48 PM (IST)
We did everything to solve Donbas problem peacefully: Putin

We did everything to solve Donbas problem peacefully, says Putin in his State of Nation address.

21 Feb 2023, 2:05 PM (IST)
Putin speech to follow Biden-Zelensky meet in Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech is coming close on the heels of US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv and his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden's Ukraine visit is seen as reaffirmation of West's support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

21 Feb 2023, 2:00 PM (IST)
Putin to make speech shortly

Russian President Vladimir Putin's motorcade is heading to Kremlin where he will deliver a speech.