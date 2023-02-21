Vladimir Putin speech LIVE updates & streaming: 'West started the Ukraine war'
"We are using force to stop the Ukraine war," said Putin during the speech.
"West wants to change local conflict into global one," alleged Putin during his speech.
Putin said during his speech that the very existence of Russia was at stake.
"West is completely responsible for escalation in Ukraine war," said Putin.
Marriage is a union between man and wife, says Putin in his speech while speaking on the topic of same-sex marriage.
"Only US has large number of bases globally," Putin says in speech
Ukraine was waiting for Russia to come to its assistance, Putin claimed in his speech.
"West started the war," says Putin in State of Nation address
We did everything to solve Donbas problem peacefully, says Putin in his State of Nation address.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech is coming close on the heels of US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv and his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden's Ukraine visit is seen as reaffirmation of West's support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's motorcade is heading to Kremlin where he will deliver a speech.