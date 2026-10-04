/Violent confrontation at Kabri protest junction as Druze-Muslim tensions flare in Israel

A violent confrontation erupted on Saturday evening at a protest junction in Kabri in Israel’s Western Galilee. According to reports, a female driver in a vehicle from Ma’alot allegedly shouted insults and accusations at protesters before attempting to drive toward demonstrators standing at a crosswalk. Two passengers from the vehicle violently snatched an Israeli flag and used the flagpole in an attempt to attack other protesters. This incident took place amid dozens of widespread anti-government protests and road blockades occurring across northern and central Israel, which also included memorial ceremonies for victims of the October 7 attacks.

Earlier, on Friday night, one man was critically wounded, 19 wounded when a brawl between Druse and Muslims in the northern village of Abu Sinan spun out of control. However, reports indicate that both the confrontation were not connected. Ibrahim, a spokesman for local council head Nuhad Mishlav, said that the brawl had nothing to do with tension between Druse and Muslims and that relations between the communities are sound.

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The Friday brawl