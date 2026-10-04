/Violent confrontation at Kabri protest junction as Druze-Muslim tensions flare in Israel

A violent confrontation erupted on Saturday evening at a protest junction in Kabri in Israel’s Western Galilee. According to reports, a female driver in a vehicle from Ma’alot allegedly shouted insults and accusations at protesters before attempting to drive toward demonstrators standing at a crosswalk. Two passengers from the vehicle violently snatched an Israeli flag and used the flagpole in an attempt to attack other protesters. This incident took place amid dozens of widespread anti-government protests and road blockades occurring across northern and central Israel, which also included memorial ceremonies for victims of the October 7 attacks.
Earlier, on Friday night, one man was critically wounded, 19 wounded when a brawl between Druse and Muslims in the northern village of Abu Sinan spun out of control. However, reports indicate that both the confrontation were not connected. Ibrahim, a spokesman for local council head Nuhad Mishlav, said that the brawl had nothing to do with tension between Druse and Muslims and that relations between the communities are sound.
The Friday brawl
Tension between Druse and Muslims is believed to have been sparked by recent violence between Arabs and the police and army, including the killing of a Kafr Kana man by police a week ago. The Druse are heavily represented in the state security services and law enforcement, in particular the Border Police, and videos and online posts about Druse policing the recent riots in Jerusalem have circulated widely. Police referred to the incident as “a grave occurrence in which many civilians who live together as neighbors were harmed” and called on Druse and Muslim residents of the town to act responsibly and work to prevent further fighting. Classes will be canceled in Abu Sinan schools Sunday on the recommendation of district police.