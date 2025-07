Vietnam tourist boat capsizes in Halong Bay, 27 dead

At least 27 people died after a tourist boat capsized in stormy weather in Vietnam's Halong Bay on Saturday, state media reported.

The boat, carrying 53 people, tipped over at around 2 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), as Storm Wipha approached the country across the South China Sea. Strong winds, heavy rainfall and lightning were reported in the area. Most of the tourists were from the capital, Hanoi, local newspaper VnExpress reported. There was no official announcement on the nationality of the tourists as emergency crews kept looking for survivors.