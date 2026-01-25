/Videos show moment federal agents fatally shoot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis amid confrontation

Following the shooting of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, by a federal agent amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s crackdown against immigration, several videos captured by bystanders have emerged after the incident showing the exact moment US Border Patrol officers shot the 37-year-old after a confrontation during the protest. The shooting is the third in the state of Minnesota, and the second fatal one after Renee Good was shot in the head by ICE agents. The incident drew hundreds of protesters out in the streets amid freezing temperatures as local authorities expressed outrage.

What did videos reveal?

In the videos, Pretti can be seen recording with his phone as federal agents push a woman away and push another person to the ground. Pretti moves between the agent and the woman, then tries to shield himself by lifting an arm as the officer pepper sprays him. He then turns away and tries to help the woman who has fallen, but the agent continues to pepper spray him.

Pretti is then forced onto his knees and arms by several agents. One of the officers is seen pulling an item from Pretti’s waistband and quickly moves away. Amid the scuffle, an officer points a handgun at Pretti’s back and fires four shots as he falls to the ground. Several more shots are heard as another agent appears to shoot at Pretti.

All agents initially back away as his body lies still on the road, then some of them try to offer medical assistance.

The shooting has drawn sharp criticism as hundreds took to the streets to protest against armed and masked agents, who deployed tear gas and flashbang grenades. Demonstrations also broke out in other cities across the United States, including New York, Washington, and San Francisco.

Did Pretti had a gun?

The Department of Homeland Security said that Pretti was shot after he “approached” Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, without specifying whether he brandished the gun. In the videos circulated on social media, he is seen with a phone in his hand, but none appear to show a visible weapon with him.