/Video shows moment Russian drone hits apartment building in Romania | WATCH

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in Romania early Friday (May 29), resulting in a fire and wounding two people, Romania’s defence ministry said in a statement. Videos of the incident, which happened in the city of Galati, surfaced on social media showing an explosion the moment the drone struck the building.

“During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania,” the Romanian defence ministry said in a statement.

“One of these drones entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar as far as the southern part of the city of Galati, and crashed onto the roof of an apartment building, with the impact triggering a fire,” it added.