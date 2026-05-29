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Video shows moment Russian drone hits apartment building in Romania | WATCH

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 29, 2026, 08:30 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 08:32 IST
Video shows moment Russian drone hits apartment building in Romania | WATCH

Screengrab from video shared on social media. Photograph: (X/@Osint613)

Story highlights

A Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Romania’s Galati city, sparking a fire and injuring two people after entering Romanian airspace during attacks near the Ukraine border.

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in Romania early Friday (May 29), resulting in a fire and wounding two people, Romania’s defence ministry said in a statement. Videos of the incident, which happened in the city of Galati, surfaced on social media showing an explosion the moment the drone struck the building.

“During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania,” the Romanian defence ministry said in a statement.

“One of these drones entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar as far as the southern part of the city of Galati, and crashed onto the roof of an apartment building, with the impact triggering a fire,” it added.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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