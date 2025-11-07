/150 Years of Vande Mataram: Key facts every Indian should know about the song

November 7, 2025, marks the 150th anniversary of the Indian National Song Vande Mataram. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the song first appeared on Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. He later incorporated it in his immortal novel, 'Anandamath' in 1882 and was first sung by Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore in the 1896 Indian National Congress session. It was adopted by the Constituent Assembly as the National song in 1950. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebration of the national song at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.