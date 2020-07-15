US Xinjiang warning ‘bad for the whole world’, says China

Beijing has said it would protect Chinese companies after Washington said enterprises may face legal trouble if they help carry out abuses in the Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang, citing the warning was "bad for the whole world."

The US has time and again cited complaints of abuse by the ruling Communist Party against ethnic Muslims including mass detention and forced labour. The warning also came amid mounting tension with Beijing over human rights, trade and Hong Kong.



In retaliation, China's commerce ministry accused the US government of meddling in China’s affairs. It said Washington was misusing complaints about human rights to “suppress Chinese companies.”

“This is bad for China, bad for the United States and bad for the whole world,” said a ministry statement.

“China strongly urges the US to stop its bad acts,” the ministry said. “China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”

The US warning -- issued on July 1 -- said companies that handle goods made by forced labour or supply technology that might be used in labour camps or for surveillance might face unspecified “reputational, economic and legal risks.”