US woman shoots dead neighbour in an argument over bounce house theft

According to a witness, an incident erupted between Traylor and a female neighbour over the alleged theft of a "bouncy home."
After a bouncy castle was reportedly taken, a lady in Texas was accused of shooting and murdering a neighbour.
At 8:10 am on November 1, police got a call reporting shots fired at an address in Austin.
When they arrived, they discovered a guy with several gunshot wounds.
The victim, 52-year-old James Traylor, was carried to the hospital, where he died from his injuries at around 9.11 am.
According to the witness, the altercation ended when the lady shot him many times and fled the scene.
Nora Lopez, a 30-year-old woman, has been identified as a suspect.
After a first-degree murder warrant was issued for her arrest, she surrendered herself up.
Traylor's death has been ruled a murder due to gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.
This is the 77th homicide in Austin in 2021.
