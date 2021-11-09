US woman shoots dead neighbour in an argument over bounce house theft

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Nov 09, 2021, 11:51 AM(IST)

Bounce house Photograph:( Twitter )

According to a witness, an incident erupted between Traylor and a female neighbour over the alleged theft of a "bouncy home."

After a bouncy castle was reportedly taken, a lady in Texas was accused of shooting and murdering a neighbour.

At 8:10 am on November 1, police got a call reporting shots fired at an address in Austin.

When they arrived, they discovered a guy with several gunshot wounds.

The victim, 52-year-old James Traylor, was carried to the hospital, where he died from his injuries at around 9.11 am.

According to a witness, an incident erupted between Traylor and a female neighbour over the alleged theft of a "bouncy home."

According to the witness, the altercation ended when the lady shot him many times and fled the scene.

Nora Lopez, a 30-year-old woman, has been identified as a suspect. 

After a first-degree murder warrant was issued for her arrest, she surrendered herself up.

Traylor's death has been ruled a murder due to gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.

This is the 77th homicide in Austin in 2021. 

(With inputs from agencies)

