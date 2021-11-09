US woman shoots dead neighbour in an argument over bounce house theft

After a bouncy castle was reportedly taken, a lady in Texas was accused of shooting and murdering a neighbour.



At 8:10 am on November 1, police got a call reporting shots fired at an address in Austin.



When they arrived, they discovered a guy with several gunshot wounds.



The victim, 52-year-old James Traylor, was carried to the hospital, where he died from his injuries at around 9.11 am.



According to a witness, an incident erupted between Traylor and a female neighbour over the alleged theft of a "bouncy home."



According to the witness, the altercation ended when the lady shot him many times and fled the scene.



Nora Lopez, a 30-year-old woman, has been identified as a suspect.



After a first-degree murder warrant was issued for her arrest, she surrendered herself up.



Traylor's death has been ruled a murder due to gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.



This is the 77th homicide in Austin in 2021.



(With inputs from agencies)