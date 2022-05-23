US: Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home

After spotting a bear feeding from their bird feeder, a Wisconsin couple claims they killed the bear that attacked them inside their home.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. Friday at a home near Medford in north-central Wisconsin, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's office. The bear charged through a window after the couple called for it to leave, according to the pair.

Before they could stab the bear with a kitchen knife, both the husband and wife were hurt. The man was eventually able to obtain a rifle and shoot the beast.

Before being discharged, the man and woman were treated at a hospital for bites and other injuries. The couple's children were not hurt because they were sleeping in their bedrooms at the time.

The bear was an adult female, according to the sheriff's office, and one cub was seen scurrying away as the bear approached the house. The bear was taken to be tested by state wildlife officials. The type of bear has not been identified by authorities.