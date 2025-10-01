/US Vice President JD Vance accuses Democrats of 'ridiculous' shutdown demands

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday (October 1), US Vice President JD Vance, standing beside press secretary Karoline Leavitt, launched a sharp critique at the Democrats for the government shutdown. Leavitt opened by citing a New York Times poll indicating that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the shutdown, which she pinned squarely on Democrats’ partisan tactics. Vance, echoing her sentiments, placed blame on Senate Democrats, particularly minority leader Chuck Schumer. He accused Schumer of being overly influenced by the left-wing faction of his party and claimed this shutdown was a result of political infighting, not genuine policy disagreements. He also singled out Schumer for allegedly prioritising his own political survival, specifically in fear of a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Regarding the ongoing battle over government funding, Vance criticised the notion that Democrats were pushing for healthcare for undocumented immigrants, labeling it a ‘ridiculous proposition’ and dismissing it as an unfounded claim. He acknowledged that while Republicans are open to discussing healthcare policy, it cannot happen under the conditions of a government shutdown. When pressed on the duration of the shutdown, Vance admitted he couldn’t predict when it might end, emphasising that it was entirely dependent on the actions of Senate Democrats. Despite this uncertainty, he expressed optimism that moderate Democrats were beginning to crack, hinting that the shutdown might not drag on for long.

In a pointed remark about the economic impact of the shutdown, Vance acknowledged that government workers, including US military personnel, were feeling the effects. He said that if the shutdown persisted for weeks, layoffs could become a necessary evil. Responding to questions about President Trump’s claim that laid-off workers during the shutdown would lean Democratic, Vance rejected the idea of politicising the issue. He reaffirmed that the priority was to keep essential government functions operational.