US: Two killed, three injured in shooting incident in Las Vegas

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting incident in Las Vegas on Friday (Dec 1). According to a report by CBS News, the police said that the shooting happened a little after 5.30 pm local time at an intersection near US Highway 95 in East Las Vegas. All the five victims were homeless, the police said, adding that the shooter was still at large.

The three wounded people suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police said. The circumstances of the shooting and the identities of the victims were not yet known.

This incident came after the Los Angeles police said on Friday that they were seeking a suspected serial killer in the shooting of three homeless people earlier this week. All three victims were sleeping on the sidewalk when they were killed.

On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged homeless people to immediately seek shelter.