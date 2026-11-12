/US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relocates to military base amid escalating Iranian threats

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his private residence in Washington, DC, to a military base following heightened security threats from Iran. The move, first reported by news outlet The New York Times and confirmed by sources familiar with the arrangement, occurs as the conflict between the United States and Iran remains locked in a tense stalemate marked by sporadic fighting. Security concerns surrounding Bessent intensified after The Wall Street Journal published an aerial photograph of his $12.5 million Georgetown mansion purchased in January 2025, which allowed the property's exact location to be geo-located online. A source familiar with the unpublicised relocation noted that the exposure forced authorities to move Bessent for his protection, urging news outlets to exercise responsibility regarding the safety of public officials. Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has not commented on the matter.

According to US officials, Iranian plots targeting American personnel have reached a more advanced stage. Bessent has become a primary target due to his central role in spearheading Operation Economic Outcast, a Treasury initiative launched in August designed to financially isolate Tehran through severe sanctions and a naval blockade. A Treasury Department spokesperson stated that Bessent remains undeterred by the threats and is fully committed to maintaining the economic measures.

The relocation coincided with an announcement from the Department of Justice regarding the indictment of three Iranian nationals on terrorism charges. Prosecutors allege the individuals were connected to nearly 20 actual and attempted attacks across the United States and Europe. Among the alleged plots was a September incident targeting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, a key European operating base for US Air Force strategic bombers. While British Prime Minister Andy Burnham previously attributed the plot to Iran following the arrest of five suspects, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the accusations. Additionally, the US recently evacuated aircraft from another British air base following a separate Iranian threat.