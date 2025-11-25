/US to designate Muslim Brotherhood as 'foreign terrorist organisation' after Trump's order? What we know

In what can be seen America's intensified crackdown on Israel’s foes in the region, United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 24) ordered to start a process to label the branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan as “terrorist” organisations. Trump cited the group's alleged support for the Palestinian group Hamas as he signed an executive order to begin the process of designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organisations.

The order made specific mention of chapters in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan. Notably, this has been long-standing demand by Trump's MAGA base. The order by Trump said, “Those chapters engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilisation campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests.” US designation as a foreign "terrorist" group allows Washington to take punitive measures such as freezing any assets the group might have in the United States and denying entry to group members, according to AFP. Now, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will complete the process of outlawing the branches named in the US president's order.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Praising the move, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The Muslim Brotherhood is an organisation that threatens stability throughout the Middle East and beyond. Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon in a post to X wrote, “This is an important decision not only for the State of Israel but also for neighboring Arab countries that have suffered from Muslim Brotherhood terrorism for decades.” Earlier in May, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his government to draw up proposals to counter the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and its spread there. The Muslim Brotherhood is already outlawed as a terrorist group in some countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia. More recently, Jordan banned it in April of this year.

What is the Muslim Brotherhood?