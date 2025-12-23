/US strikes 'low profile' vessel in eastern Pacific, kills 1; trail of fire visible caught on cam - Video

The US military conducted yet another strike on an alleged drug vessel operated by “Designated Terrorist Organisations” in the Eastern Pacific and killed one. The US military, in a statement, said that the lethal kinetic strike was done on the orders of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In a post on X, SOUTHCOM confirmed that one male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. It added that no US service members were harmed in the strike. The strikes are a part of Trump administration's continued attack on drug cartels operating in Venezuela, even as it faces criticism of killing survivors in additional strikes earlier this year.
A day ago, Trump suggested that it would be "smart" for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down. He also suggested that the United States could keep and maybe even sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks, adding that America would also keep the seized ships. Maduro slammed Trump for his suggestion and urged the US president to focus on the problems plaguing his country. "He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country's affairs," said Maduro.
The death toll amid US President Donald Trump’s campaign against drug trafficking has risen to over 100 with the recent strike. According to an AFP tally, 104 people have been killed in US strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September. This comes even as the Trump administration has provided no evidence about the alleged drug boats, with critics questioning the legality of US military operations in international waters. Trump has maintained that he does not need congressional approval to order military strikes on Venezuelan soil. When asked directly whether lawmakers would be consulted before authorising land hits on drug cartels, Trump said he “wouldn’t mind” informing them but insisted it was “not a big deal”. He also suggested that briefing Congress could compromise operations, saying politicians “leak like a sieve.”