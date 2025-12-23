/US strikes 'low profile' vessel in eastern Pacific, kills 1; trail of fire visible caught on cam - Video

The US military conducted yet another strike on an alleged drug vessel operated by “Designated Terrorist Organisations” in the Eastern Pacific and killed one. The US military, in a statement, said that the lethal kinetic strike was done on the orders of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In a post on X, SOUTHCOM confirmed that one male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. It added that no US service members were harmed in the strike. The strikes are a part of Trump administration's continued attack on drug cartels operating in Venezuela, even as it faces criticism of killing survivors in additional strikes earlier this year.

A day ago, Trump suggested that it would be "smart" for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down. He also suggested that the United States could keep and maybe even sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks, adding that America would also keep the seized ships. Maduro slammed Trump for his suggestion and urged the US president to focus on the problems plaguing his country. "He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country's affairs," said Maduro.

