/US signs agreement with Qatar for converting $400M Boeing jet to Air Force One: Guess how much THIS 'unconditonal donation' will cost

The United States has reportedly signed an agreement with Qatar outlining the terms and conditions of the luxury Boeing 747 jetliner that it gave to the Pentagon. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his Qatari counterpart signed the agreement, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding reviewed by CNN. The agreement said that the plane is an ‘unconditional donation’ and that the US will not be paying for it. The plane is expected to be used by President Donald Trump as Air Force One once it is upgraded. Moreover, he NY Times reported that the price for renovating the Qatari gift for Trump's usage has been classified. But, a huge sum of $934 million has been transferred from one of the Pentagon’s most over-budget programs — the modernisation of America’s nuclear missiles to an unnamed classified project. The NYT stated that the budget includes the renovation of the new, gold-adorned Air Force One, but it is not clear if the entire transfer will be used for it or only a part will be dedicated.



Earlier in May, the Pentagon said that the United States accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar. The Pentagon, in a statement, said that the Air Force has been asked to find a way to rapidly upgrade it for use as a new Air Force One to transport President Donald Trump. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the Defence Department "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered." Democrats and a section of Republicans have raised legal and ethical concerns regarding gifts worth $400m from Qatar. However, Trump has said that only a fool won't accept a gift "free of cost." Calling it a "very public and transparent transaction", Trump said that a 747 aircraft will "replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily." He repeatedly described the gift as “FREE OF CHARGE.”

Violation of US Constitution?