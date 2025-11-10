US shutdown to end? Trump says ‘getting close’ as Senate leaders reach deal for funding

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 9) said that the prolonged government shutdown was not getting close to the end very soon, signalling optimism as Senate leaders reach a deal for funding. This marks a major breakthrough after weeks of political stalemate, with mounting pressure amid economic disruptions that left many sectors paralysed.

“It looks like we’re getting close to the shutdown ending. You’ll know very soon," Trump told reporters.

CNN reported that Senate leaders have reached a deal for the funding of the federal government through January 30. The chamber is expected to hold a vote between 8:30 and 9 pm ET. The report added that at least eight Senate Democrats have agreed to support the temporary funding measure.

