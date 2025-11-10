Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US shutdown to end? Trump says getting close as Senate leaders reach deal for funding

US shutdown to end? Trump says ‘getting close’ as Senate leaders reach deal for funding

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 10, 2025, 07:49 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 08:04 IST
US shutdown to end? Trump says ‘getting close’ as Senate leaders reach deal for funding

US President Donald Trump speaks with the press upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 9, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

This marks a major breakthrough after weeks of political stalemate, with mounting pressure amid economic disruptions that left many sectors paralyzed. 

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 9) said that the prolonged government shutdown was not getting close to the end very soon, signalling optimism as Senate leaders reach a deal for funding. This marks a major breakthrough after weeks of political stalemate, with mounting pressure amid economic disruptions that left many sectors paralysed.

“It looks like we’re getting close to the shutdown ending. You’ll know very soon," Trump told reporters.

CNN reported that Senate leaders have reached a deal for the funding of the federal government through January 30. The chamber is expected to hold a vote between 8:30 and 9 pm ET. The report added that at least eight Senate Democrats have agreed to support the temporary funding measure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The shutdown has also resulted in cancellations of thousands of flights on Sunday due to a 4 per cent cut to flights mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration to tackle the air traffic control staffing problems.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics