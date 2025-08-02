/Montana bar shooting leaves 4 dead, manhunt launched for armed suspect - Here's what we know

At least four people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Montana's Anaconda, and the suspect is at large, as per authorities. The shooting happened around 10:30 AM at The Owl Bar, according to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the investigation. In a statement, the Montana Highway Patrol said that the suspect was last seen in the Stump Town area, west of Anaconda, and he is still armed. Officials warned the people to avoid areas near Anaconda, and the motive of the shooting is still unknown. There is no clarity on the number of injured.

Who is the suspect?

According to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center, the suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Brown from Anaconda. It added that Brown was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana plates DTY493. The police department released the first photos of Brown. “Be advised suspect in the shooting is believed to be armed and dangerous. The suspect is Michael Paul Brown and was last seen in the Stumptown area. The public is advised to stay out of the Stumptown area and the surrounding areas. If seen, do not approach. Contact 911 for any way to contact Michael Paul Brown,” the police department said on social media.

The Granite County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post that the suspect's home was cleared by a SWAT team. “There is an active shooter in Anaconda Deer Lodge. Granite County deputys are at the Georgetown Lake / Flint Creek area. The shooter is said to be wearing a tye dyed shirt, blue jeans and a orange bandana. There is no threat to Granite county at this time,” the sheriff's office noted.