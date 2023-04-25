US: Shooting incident kills one at Oklahoma's Rose College of 13,000 student-strength

One person was killed in a shooting incident at Rose State College in Oklahoma's Midwest City on April 24. The college, located in a suburb of Oklahoma City, has about 13,000 students.

"We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus. Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. The shooter is in custody and police are on scene," Rose College wrote in a tweet.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting appeared to be "domestic-related" but did not provide additional details about the incident or the suspect's possible motive, Associated Press reported.

The Midwest City Police Department previously told CBS News that officers were responding to reports of an active shooter at the college.

Later in the day, the college said it had ended a campus-wide lockdown and urged the community to avoid the area south of the Humanities and Administration Building. The school said all activities and classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.

As the situation calmed, police identified the suspect as Brandon Morrissette, 30. Morrissette faces a first-degree murder charge.

Police said that the dead victim and Morrissette's wife, who is also a student at Rose State College, were walking out of a building when they were confronted by the gunman.

The victim, who police did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not provide any other details about what might have led to the shooting.

Kevin McCormack, a student from the suburb of Choctaw told Associated Press that he was meeting a friend on campus when he heard gunfire. He said they looked over and saw a man hitting the ground, next to another man holding a gun and a woman who was trying to calm him down.

"Almost immediately, we said, 'Go, go, go!' and took off," McCormack said.

