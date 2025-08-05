/US sees surge in highly contagious disease amid possible fatal case

US is witnessing a rise in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) — a highly contagious and viral illness which is mostly prevalent among children under 5. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people of all ages can become infected. Earlier this year in March, the Pan American Health Organisation had issued an alert urging member states to "strengthen the prevention and control of hand, foot and mouth disease, especially in children, due to their high vulnerability and the risk of serious complications in the central nervous system."

Virgin Islands Department of Health has reported 189 cases in St. Thomas, including a possible fatal case involving a toddler, reported news outlet Fox News. The Fairfax County Health District had also published an alert of six HFMD outbreaks earlier this year.

"The number of cases are increasing (especially type A6) and are spreading to adults with more unusual symptoms, including worse rashes (more widespread) and nail loss," Dr. Marc Siegel, told news outlet Fox News Digital. Cases of HFMD can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing, runny nose, kissing, sharing utensils, blister fluids and diaper changes, Dr Siegel added. He mentioned it is usually mild and could lead to blistering sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet, along with fever and sore throat.

Attending physician at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Dr Tina Q. Tan also noted HFMD commonly occurs during the summer, essentially when the weather is warm. She said, "We are seeing more cases at this time," she told Fox News Digital. "It is a very common infection that is usually mild. Patients or parents should seek medical care if they feel they are uncomfortable with the symptoms that they or their child are having and the symptoms are worsening; if they are unable to take adequate fluid and there is a decrease in urine output; or anytime they feel that there is a change in mental status"