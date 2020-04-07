US repatriating Americans from India, many of who have developed cold feet

The United States has repatriated around 1,300 Americans from India, but the officials are still not sure about how many Americans intend to repatriate to the US, as many of them are developing cold feet in flying back home.

"About 1,300 American citizens have been brought back as of last night, and we have five additional flights scheduled this week. It's difficult to say with any certainty how many Americans intend or need assistance in repatriating to the US. We have had over 7,000 register with the US embassy and consulate," Alice G Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, said during a teleconference on Monday.

The cold feet are being seen in the context of the US emerging as the hot spot of coronavirus in the world. Till Monday, over 360,000 people had tested positive with coronavirus and the fatalities crossed the 10,000.

In addition, between 100,000 and 200,000 COVID-19 deaths have been projected in the US in the next several weeks.

The US, however, is currently working on over 80 flights worldwide -- 13 from South and Central Asia, including special flights home for about 2,900 US citizens from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.