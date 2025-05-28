Trump fed up with 'CRAZY' Putin? US president says 'will find out in a 2 weeks if he wants to end Russia-Ukraine war'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 28) issued a big statement regarding the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, claiming that he will find out in about two weeks if Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the ongoing war. Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the US Attorney at the White House, Trump said that he isn't sure if Putin wants to end the war and if “he's tapping America along.” He warned that he would deal with Putin “differently” if he was tapping the US.

"I'll let you know in about two weeks... we're going to find out whether or not he's tapping us along — and if he is, we'll respond a little bit differently," Trump said.

The US president also opined that Putin is playing with fire and expressed his disappointment over Russian strike in Ukraine amid ongoing peace talks. “Putin is playing with fire…I am disappointed at what happened a couple of nights ago - where people were killed - in the middle of what you would call a negotiation,” Trump said.

Trump’s latest comments came after he called the Kremlin leader “CRAZY” over the weekend following a mass Russian air attack on Kyiv. “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD..“He’s playing with fire!” Trump said on his Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a three-way summit with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and himself to end the war. This was outrightly rejected by the Kremlin. Putin had also refused to meet Zelensky in Turkey earlier this month. At that time, Trump was on his Middle East tour and had said that both leaders would meet soon to end the war.

“I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together,” Trump said. “But we’re going to have to get it solved because too many people are dying.”

Russia proposes second round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Russia on Wednesday said it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kyiv at direct talks in Istanbul next Monday. "Our delegation... is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary explanations during a second round of direct talks in Istanbul on Monday, June 2," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.