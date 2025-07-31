/US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes in California near Naval Air Station Lemoore | VIDEO

A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed in California on Wednesday (Jul 30), said the Navy in a press statement. The pilot ejected safely, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, which happened around 6:30 pm. The incident happened near Naval Air Station Lemoore, which is located about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of the city of Fresno in central California, the statement added.

The Navy said that the jet was assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, also known as “Rough Raiders,” which functions as a Fleet Replacement Squadron and is responsible for training pilots and aircrew.

The crash was captured on video, which has been widely circulating on social media. In the clip, the wreckage of the jet can be seen ablaze as thick smoke billows.