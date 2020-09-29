US: Multiple people dead following hostage situation in Oregon

Several people were killed, including a suspect, following a hostage situation in Oregon’s Salem Monday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, there were multiple fatalities but did not specify and number. Officials also did not indicate a possible motive for the crime.



In a statement, police said: "As the incident unfolded, shots were fired. Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect."

The sheriff’s office declined to provide information regarding how many people were killed, who killed them, or what led up to the deaths, The Statesman Journal reported.

Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting and any deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave during the inquiry, the sheriff's office said.



(With inputs from agencies)