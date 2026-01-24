/US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing two; search for survivor launched

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 05:59 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 05:59 IST
US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing two Photograph: (x/@Southcom)

Story highlights

The US military said it carried out a lethal strike on an alleged narco-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two people. One survivor triggered a US Coast Guard search-and-rescue operation.

The US military on Friday (Jan 23) said it struck another alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two. It added that the Coast Guard was searching for a third person who survived.

“On Jan. 23, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” US Southern Command said in a post on X. “Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified US Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor.”

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content.

