/US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing two; search for survivor launched

The US military on Friday (Jan 23) said it struck another alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two. It added that the Coast Guard was searching for a third person who survived.

“On Jan. 23, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” US Southern Command said in a post on X. “Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified US Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor.”

