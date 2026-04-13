/US military kills 5 in two drug boat strikes in eastern Pacific, shares video but gives no evidence of trafficking

In the latest development, the US military on Sunday (Apr 12) said that it had killed five people on boats alleged to be trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific, with one person surviving the strikes. The strikes were carried out against two boats on April 11, US Southern Command announced in a post on X, accompanied by aerial video of the attacks. The total death toll in US campaign against drug traffickers has reached at least 168.

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed, and one narco-terrorist survived the first strike. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during the second strike," it said, without providing any evidence of the drug trafficking claim.

Also Read: US strike on alleged drug boat in Eastern Pacific kills three in second attack this week

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The United States began targeting alleged smuggling boats in September 2025 with US President Donald Trump's administration insisting that its aim to root out "narco-terrorists" operating in Latin America. But the administration has not provided any definitive evidence that the vessels it has been targeting are involved in drug trafficking. This has prompted heated debate about the legality of the operations. International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States. Washington has deployed a huge naval force in the Caribbean, where its forces have in recent months struck alleged drug-smuggling boats, seized oil tankers and carried out a stunning raid to capture Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro's capture

In January, American forces seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who has been accused by Trump of smuggling drugs into the United States.