US leaked documents Updates: Suspected Air National Guardsman arrested

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Apr 14, 2023, 05:18 AM IST

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington. Photograph:(Reuters)

The leak of classified US documents has embarrassed Washington with President Joe Biden saying on Thursday that investigators were closing in on the source of the leak in what is believed to be the most serious security breach in years. A 21-year-old Air National guardsman has been identified as the person behind the leak and was arrested on Thursday. The guardsman, identified as Jack Teixeira, 21, led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes, and video games. 

Here's a look at the latest updates:

14 Apr 2023, 2:30 (IST)
Cooperating with law enforcement: Discord

On Thursday, a Discord spokesperson told the news agency AFP that user safety is a priority and that content violating its policies can result in people being banned, servers being shut down, and police alerted.

"In regards to the apparent breach of classified material, we are cooperating with law enforcement," the spokesperson said.

14 Apr 2023, 1:14 (IST)
Leaks a 'deliberate, criminal act': Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the leak of classified US documents was a deliberate criminal act. 

14 Apr 2023, 0:24 (IST)
Suspected Air National Guardsman arrested

US authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the case of leaked classified documents. According to ABC News, the FBI made a "probable cause" arrest of a man identified by authorities as a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. 

14 Apr 2023, 0:18 (IST)
Department of Defense taking issue of unauthorised disclosure very seriously: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the US Department of Defense (DOD) is taking the issue of this unauthorised disclosure very seriously. 

Addressing a press conference, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said, "This is a law enforcement matter, it would be inappropriate for me or any other DOD official to comment at this time."

14 Apr 2023, 0:01 (IST)
'Full-blown investigation going on': US President Biden

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday (April 13) that the investigation into the leak of a cache of sensitive US documents is "getting close."

"There's a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department, and they're getting close," Biden said during a visit to Ireland. 

13 Apr 2023, 11:55 PM (IST)
Who is Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman behind the leak?

Jack Teixeira is supposedly the person who leaked the documents in a chatroom for gamers, Thug Shaker Central, on Discord, an instant messaging platform. Washington Post had earlier reported that the man who leaked these documents was known as OG in the group. Read more

13 Apr 2023, 11:49 PM (IST)
Suspected Air National Guardsman to be arrested

 An Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking highly classified US documents will be arrested later on Thursday (April 13), the news agency Reuters reported. The guardsman, identified as Jack Teixeira, led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes, and video games. 