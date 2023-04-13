US leaked documents Updates: Suspected Air National Guardsman arrested
Story highlights
The leak of classified US documents has embarrassed Washington with President Joe Biden saying on Thursday that investigators were closing in on the source of the leak in what is believed to be the most serious security breach in years. A 21-year-old Air National guardsman has been identified as the person behind the leak and was arrested on Thursday. The guardsman, identified as Jack Teixeira, 21, led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes, and video games. Here's a look at the latest updates:
Here's a look at the latest updates:
On Thursday, a Discord spokesperson told the news agency AFP that user safety is a priority and that content violating its policies can result in people being banned, servers being shut down, and police alerted.
"In regards to the apparent breach of classified material, we are cooperating with law enforcement," the spokesperson said.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that the leak of classified US documents was a deliberate criminal act.
US authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the case of leaked classified documents. According to ABC News, the FBI made a "probable cause" arrest of a man identified by authorities as a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that the US Department of Defense (DOD) is taking the issue of this unauthorised disclosure very seriously.
Addressing a press conference, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said, "This is a law enforcement matter, it would be inappropriate for me or any other DOD official to comment at this time."
United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday (April 13) that the investigation into the leak of a cache of sensitive US documents is "getting close."
"There's a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department, and they're getting close," Biden said during a visit to Ireland.
Jack Teixeira is supposedly the person who leaked the documents in a chatroom for gamers, Thug Shaker Central, on Discord, an instant messaging platform. Washington Post had earlier reported that the man who leaked these documents was known as OG in the group. Read more
An Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking highly classified US documents will be arrested later on Thursday (April 13), the news agency Reuters reported. The guardsman, identified as Jack Teixeira, led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes, and video games.