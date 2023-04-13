US leaked documents Updates: Suspected Air National Guardsman arrested

The leak of classified US documents has embarrassed Washington with President Joe Biden saying on Thursday that investigators were closing in on the source of the leak in what is believed to be the most serious security breach in years. A 21-year-old Air National guardsman has been identified as the person behind the leak and was arrested on Thursday. The guardsman, identified as Jack Teixeira, 21, led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes, and video games.

