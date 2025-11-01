/US judge orders Trump to keep food aid flowing during shutdown

Google Preferred
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
By AFP
Published: Nov 01, 2025, 24:40 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 24:40 IST
 John J. McConnell, of Rhode Island, told the Department of Agriculture it must tap a $5 billion contingency fund to continue paying the benefits, which offer vital help to 42 million low-income Americans struggling with grocery bills.

A US federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to provide emergency funding for a food aid program threatened with closure by the month-long government shutdown, court documents showed. John J. McConnell, of Rhode Island, told the Department of Agriculture it must tap a $5 billion contingency fund to continue paying the benefits, which offer vital help to 42 million low-income Americans struggling with grocery bills.

This is a developing story, more to follow

