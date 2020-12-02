US judge blocks Trump rules on tech visas

A US federal judge has blocked rule changes ordered by outgoing President Donald Trump regarding Skilled-worker visas, referred to as H1-B visas.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the Bay Area Council and others had sued the Department of Homeland Security arguing that the changes rushed new restrictions through without a proper public review process.

US District Court Judge Jeffrey White granted a motion to set aside two rules by the departments of Labour and Homeland Security that would have compelled companies to pay H1-B visa workers higher wages and trimmed job types that qualify for the visas.

The Trump administration had cited the Covid-19 pandemic and its toll on the economy as reasons for skipping required public notice and review processes, according to court documents.

Bay Area Council chief executive Jim Wunderman said the rushed restrictions were part of what he called a concerted effort by the Trump administration to clamp down on all kinds of immigration.

