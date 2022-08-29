US: Judge announces intent to appoint special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

At the request of former President Trump and his legal team, a federal judge on Saturday announced her "preliminary intent to appoint a special master" to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.

Trump and his legal team filed a motion Monday evening seeking an independent review of the records seized by the FBI during its raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, claiming that the decision to search his private residence just months before the 2022 midterm elections was motivated by "political calculations aimed at diminishing the Republican Party's leading voice, President Trump."

On Saturday afternoon, US District Judge Aileen M. Cannon of the Southern District of Florida announced the decision based on a review of Trump's submissions and "the exceptional circumstances presented."

On Saturday evening, Trump posted on Truth Social that a "Federal Judge in Florida" — Cannon — "just took over the Presidential Records Act case, including the unprecedented, unnecessary, and unannounced FBI/DOJ Raid (Break-In!) of my home." He did not mention her statements about his request for a special master.