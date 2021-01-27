US issues nationwide alert over domestic 'violent extremists'

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declared a nationwide alert on Wednesday over threat from domestic anti-government extremists. The department said that there was a possibility of violence from those having 'perceived grievances fueled by false narratives'.

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the department said.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said a heightened threat of attack "will persist in the weeks following the successful presidential inauguration," which took place on January 20.

However, the bulletin said that the department did not have specific information

The alert said there had been mounting threats since last year from domestic violent extremists motivated by Covid-19 restrictions, Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in the November election, police brutality and illegal immigration.

Security agencies in the US have been on their toes after the violence a Capitol Building on January 6. DHS said the motivations behind the attack could remain in place for coming months.

The department urged the public to report suspicious activity and threats of violence.