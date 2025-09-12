In a significant breakthrough, the US trade team will be visiting India on Wednesday. Yesterday, Sergio Gor, who is nominated as US Ambassador to India, expressed his optimism on the ties. He said,'we're not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating down to the nitty gritty of a deal.'

This is the first visit by a US trade team to Delhi after the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on India by US Pressure Trump in August. Since the last few weeks, bilateral ties have faced headwinds from U.S. tariffs but show signs of reconciliation. Recent conciliatory statements from Trump and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal signal a potential November deal.

Earlier this month, Trump, in a public statement, praised his "deep friendship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with PM Modi quickly reciprocating on X, stating he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments.

By September 9, Trump announced that trade talks were "underway," aiming to resolve issues and unlock the "limitless potential" of the partnership, with Modi expressing confidence in concluding negotiations soon.