/US Health Secy Robert F Kennedy Jr sacks vaccine committee, here's why

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has removed members of Advisory Committee for Immunisation Practices (ACIP). Seventeen people, including those said to have been appointed last-minute by the Biden administration, have been retired.

He mentioned that without removing them, the current Trump administration would not be able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028.

The vaccine sceptic wrote in his opinion published in Wall Street Journal, “That is why, under my direction, the US Department of Health and Human Services is putting the restoration of public trust above any pro- or antivaccine agenda. The public must know that unbiased science guides the recommendations from our health agencies. This will ensure the American people receive the safest vaccines possible.”

He continued, "The committee has been plagued with persistent conflicts of interest and has become little more than a rubber stamp for any vaccine. It has never recommended against a vaccine—even those later withdrawn for safety reasons. It has failed to scrutinise vaccine products given to babies and pregnant women."

"A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science. In the 1960s, the world sought guidance from America’s health regulators, who had a reputation for integrity, scientific impartiality and zealous defence of patient welfare. Public trust has since collapsed, but we will earn it back," he added.

The Trump administration has been on a layoff spree, federal employees and many other departments have seen headcounts coming down. Ever since Trump has assumed office for the second term, layoffs and the dissolution of departments have become the norm in America.