/US halts visa issuance for individuals travelling on Afghan passports after Trump's 'third-world' migration ban

The US State Department on Friday (Nov 28) announced a immediate pause on visa issuance for Afghan passport holders. This comes after the US immigration service said it will halt all asylum decisions. The decisions followed US President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries. Trump was unclear about the countries he was referring to. However, he also shared a picture of American airplane leaving Afghanistan with hundreds of people in 2021 under the then US President Joe Biden. Trump said that “people poured into our country totally unvetted and unchecked.” He added, “We will fix it, but will never forget what crooked Joe Biden and his thugs did to our country!”