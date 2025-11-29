/US halts visa issuance for individuals travelling on Afghan passports after Trump's 'third-world' migration ban

The US has paused asylum decisions and halted visa issuance for Afghan passport holders under Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown. The move follows the killing of a National Guard member by an Afghan national, prompting reviews of asylum, green cards, and potential deportations.
The US State Department on Friday (Nov 28) announced a immediate pause on visa issuance for Afghan passport holders. This comes after the US immigration service said it will halt all asylum decisions. The decisions followed US President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries. Trump was unclear about the countries he was referring to. However, he also shared a picture of American airplane leaving Afghanistan with hundreds of people in 2021 under the then US President Joe Biden. Trump said that “people poured into our country totally unvetted and unchecked.” He added, “We will fix it, but will never forget what crooked Joe Biden and his thugs did to our country!”
This also comes after a National Guard member was shot by an Afghan suspect. According to sources quoted by CNN, his family members said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.