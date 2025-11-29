Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US halts visa issuance for individuals travelling on Afghan passports after Trump's 'third-world' migration ban

US halts visa issuance for individuals travelling on Afghan passports after Trump's 'third-world' migration ban

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 29, 2025, 08:23 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 08:26 IST
US halts visa issuance for individuals travelling on Afghan passports after Trump's 'third-world' migration ban

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The US has paused asylum decisions and halted visa issuance for Afghan passport holders under Trump’s intensified immigration crackdown. The move follows the killing of a National Guard member by an Afghan national, prompting reviews of asylum, green cards, and potential deportations.

The US State Department on Friday (Nov 28) announced a immediate pause on visa issuance for Afghan passport holders. This comes after the US immigration service said it will halt all asylum decisions. The decisions followed US President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries. Trump was unclear about the countries he was referring to. However, he also shared a picture of American airplane leaving Afghanistan with hundreds of people in 2021 under the then US President Joe Biden. Trump said that “people poured into our country totally unvetted and unchecked.” He added, “We will fix it, but will never forget what crooked Joe Biden and his thugs did to our country!”

This also comes after a National Guard member was shot by an Afghan suspect. According to sources quoted by CNN, his family members said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics