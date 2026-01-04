/US forces capture Venezuelan leader, Musk announces support for the country

On Sunday (Jan 3), Elon Musk expressed his support for the people of Venezuela as the US forces conducted a surprise attack. Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured from their residence. And now, Musk, who used to work in tandem with Donald Trump on his mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ has taken a different stance. The Starlink chief has announced to free broadband internet services to the country. Musk, who was instrumental in setting up the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), now seems not to be on the same path as President Trump.
Musk's exit from DOGE:
Ever since Trump assumed office for his second term, Musk has always been in the frame. The two were almost inseparable, and now there's a twist in the tale as Musk announces his time in DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) comes to an end.
In a social media post, he made it a point to mention it was as scheduled. Is it as portrayed or just like Musk masked signs of Starship's failure with a better-phrased statement: 'lot of good data to review'. As ambiguous as it seems at the face of it, Musk wrote with clarity, "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."