US fighter jets again intercept Russian military aircraft

US F-22 fighter jets intercepted four Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), on Saturday.

The latest intercept follows similar encounters earlier this month in which US F-22 jets intercepted Russian nuclear-capable bombers near Alaska on three separate occasions.

On Wednesday also, US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan Zone.

NORAD forces have identified and intercepted Russian military aircraft including bombers, fighters, and maritime patrol aircraft on ten separate occasions when they have flown into the ADIZ.