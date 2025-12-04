Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US F-16 fighter jet crashes near California, erupts in flames; pilot safe | VIDEO

US F-16 fighter jet crashes near California, erupts in flames | VIDEO

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 09:10 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 09:10 IST
US F-16 fighter jet crashes near California, erupts in flames | VIDEO

Plane crash in San Bernardino Photograph: (X/@Breaking911)

Story highlights

A US Air Force F-16C Thunderbirds jet crashed near Trona Airport in California during a training mission. The pilot ejected safely while emergency responders controlled the fire, and officials say there is no danger to nearby communities.

A US Air Force F-16C crashed near Trona Airport in California on Wednesday (Dec 3), according to multiple official statements and emergency reports. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m., with the aircraft going down in a dry lake bed close to the San Bernardino–Inyo County line. The pilot is safe. A US Air Force F-16C belongs to the elite Thunderbirds demonstration squadron. Initially, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said units from Station 57 were dispatched after receiving reports of an aircraft emergency.

In a statement, AF Thunderbirds stated, "On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California." The statement added that the pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care. It also said that the incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a statement posted on social media, the US Air Force confirmed the aircraft was an F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds. Videos and images on social media showed a plume of smoke rising from the crash site, and one clip appeared to show the parachute deploying during the pilot’s ejection.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics