US F-16 fighter jet crashes near California, erupts in flames | VIDEO

A US Air Force F-16C crashed near Trona Airport in California on Wednesday (Dec 3), according to multiple official statements and emergency reports. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m., with the aircraft going down in a dry lake bed close to the San Bernardino–Inyo County line. The pilot is safe. A US Air Force F-16C belongs to the elite Thunderbirds demonstration squadron. Initially, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said units from Station 57 were dispatched after receiving reports of an aircraft emergency.

In a statement, AF Thunderbirds stated, "On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California." The statement added that the pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care. It also said that the incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.

