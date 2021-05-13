US Embassy spokesperson among diplomats expelled from Russia

A spokesperson at the US Embassy in Moscow, Rebecca Ross is among the 10 American diplomats being expelled from Russia in a retaliatory move.



"Yes, I`m on the list," Xinhua news agency quoted Ross as saying by the local media on Wednesday.



The US diplomats will have to leave the country until May 21, the local media said.



A source from the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said that the Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Washington was denied entry into the US.



The Ministry announced the expulsion of 10 US embassy workers last month, in a tit-for-tat response to Washington`s expulsion of 10 Russian officials and a wide array of sanctions against the country.