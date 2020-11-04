Half of voters confident their ballots will be counted accurately, CNN exit poll shows

Voters largely found the experience of casting their ballots to be an easy one, though there is a wide gap between the share of White voters who say it was very easy (roughly three-quarters) and the share of Black voters who feel the same way (about half).

A CNN Exit Poll survey has suggested that about half of the voters in the United States say they are very confident that votes in their states will be accurately cast and counted, about the same as four years ago.

The survey also suggests a high level of new voter participation. About 1 in 8 say 2020 is the first year they have ever voted, about on par with the share saying so in 2008.

According to CNN, their exit polls are a combination of in-person interviews with Election Day voters and telephone polls measuring the views of absentee by-mail and early voters, and were conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool. Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points; it is larger for subgroups.