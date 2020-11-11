US election 2020: Georgia to conduct a full recount of election ballots

Reuters Georgia Nov 11, 2020, 09.42 PM(IST)

Voters fill out their ballots at the Captain Samuel Douglass Academy polling station in Brookline, New Hampshire, on November 3, 2020. Photograph:( AFP )

Georgia's top election official on Wednesday said the state will conduct a recount of all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

"Mathematically, you actually have to do a full hand-by-hand recount of all because the margin is so close," Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference. "We want to start this before the week is up."

