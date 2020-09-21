US economic blockade during pandemic negatively affecting Cuba-Russia trade: Official

The neagative effect of Covid-19 and ongoing US economic blockade have negatively impacted Cuba and Russia’s bilateral trade relations, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, the vice president of Cuba’s Council of Ministers, said on Monday during his visit to Moscow.



“This visit is taking place at a time when Cuba faces difficult economic conditions for two main reasons: the tightening of the financial, trade, and economic blockade of Cuba by the United States, and against the backdrop of a pandemic … These two factors are negatively impacting our economy, which, of course, impacts our bilateral economic ties,” Cabrisas Ruiz said during a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber.

The vice president of the Council of Ministers said that Cuba was having difficulty meeting its economic obligations, although Havana was hopeful that the situation would improve and trade flows with Moscow would increase.

The United States has imposed an economic, commercial, and financial blockade on Cuba for six decades, ever since the Cuban authorities nationalized US-owned oil refineries without compensation.

Last year, diplomats representing more than 135 countries, including India, had overwhelmingly called on the Trump administration to end America’s economic, commercial and financial embargo against the Caribbean island, saying the nearly six-decade-long blockade impedes Cuba’s right to development and its ability to participate fully in the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies)