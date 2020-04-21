US deportees reach Haiti and Mexico with coronavirus infection

Mexico and Haiti have detected coronavirus infections among migrants deported recently from the United States.

Three Haitians who arrived in the Caribbean country two weeks ago tested positive while in quarantine, a Health Ministry official told Reuters. Haiti so far only has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo, one man deported from Houston infected 14 others at the Catholic church's Nazareth migration shelter. Cubans, Mexicans, Hondurans and a migrant from Cameroon were among those who caught the virus.

Another flight carrying more than 100 Haitian deportees was expected this week.

This follows the virus outbreak among deportees to Guatemala, where the government at the weekend linked almost a fifth of all cases to flights returning migrants from the United States last week. Guatemala has temporarily suspended flights while officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) review the test results of an April 13 deportation flight to Guatemala.