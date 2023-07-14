US court rejects FTC request to pause $69bn Microsoft deal for Activision
Washington, US Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
US federal court rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request Photograph:(Reuters)
This came after US FTC asked an appeals court to pause Microsoft Corp’s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc while its challenge to the gaming deal is pending, media reports said.
A US federal court rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request that it order Microsoft (MSFT.O) to temporarily hold off on closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), according to a court filing.
