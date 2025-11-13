The US Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed a funding bill on Nov 12, officially ending the record 43-day govt shutdown. The bill, passed by both the Senate and House, immediately restores federal operations and funds key programs like SNAP and veterans’ services through 2026.
US President Donald Trump has signed the federal funding package to reopen the government after a record 43-day shutdown. The United States Congress on Wednesday (Nov 12) sent the bill for US president's signature after it was passed by the House, by a vote of 222 to 209. The US Senate passed the bill earlier this week. Nearly all Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted in favour of the bill. According to CNN, the legislation ensures that government operations resume immediately. The deadline to set up a new funding deadline is of January 30, although several key programmes--including SNAP, WIC, and veterans' services--will remain funded through the end of fiscal year 2026. The longest-ever government shutdown in US history started over an Obamacare-related programme opposed by Republicans.
While signing the bill in his Oval Office, Trump said, "For the past 43 days, Democrats in Congress shut down the government of the United States in an attempt to extort American taxpayers for hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens... Today, we’re sending a clear message that we will NEVER give in to extortion."