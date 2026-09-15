/US confirms weapons in orbit: How America is preparing for new era of space warfare

The United States has confirmed for the first time that it has weapons deployed in space, adding that the capabilities are designed to protect American and allied forces from hostile action. The US Space Force said on Monday (Sep 15) that the weapons were already in orbit, but did not reveal what type of systems were being deployed. No details were provided about the number, location or type of weapons.

Speaking at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference, US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said: “The US has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action." He also added that space-control capabilities could use both “kinetic and non-kinetic means" to affect an adversary and could be used for “offensive and defensive purposes." He identified China and Russia as the main threats to American interests in space. It said that China is developing space and counterspace systems as part of its military modernisation, while Russia views space as a “warfighting domain." Meink also said: “Today, we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenges of evolving threats wherever they exist. This is why the United States now has, on orbit, space-control weapons, capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversaries."

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This comes after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order underlining the US Space Force's role in not only defending assets, but also as an attacking force. Earlier in 2020, Trump had said, “Space is going to be — it's going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things.” In 2019, he said that space will become next “warfighting domain.” He has also said that the Department of Defense must prepare for “counterspace missions.”