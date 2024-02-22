US charges Yakuza leader Takeshi Ebisawa with trafficking nuclear material for arms deal

The United States has charged Takeshi Ebisawa, a member of the Japanese yakuza criminal organisation with trafficking nuclear material obtained from Myanmar and attempting to sell it to fund an illegal arms deal. Ebisawa, a yakuza leader, and his co-defendant Somphop Singhasiri, as per AFP, were previously charged with drug trafficking and firearms offences in April 2022.

Charges against Ebisawa

The indictment filed in a Manhattan court alleges that Ebisawa conspired to "to sell weapons grade nuclear material and lethal narcotics from Burma (Myanmar), and to purchase military weaponry on behalf of an armed insurgent group".

This allegedly included surface-to-air missiles as part of the arms deal.

"It is chilling to imagine the consequences had these efforts succeeded and the Justice Department will hold accountable those who traffic in these materials and threaten US national security and international stability," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division.

Prosecutors have also accused Ebisawa of "brazenly" trafficking "uranium and weapons-grade plutonium from Burma to other countries".

"He did so while believing that the material was going to be used in the development of a nuclear weapons program, and while also negotiating for the purchase of deadly weapons. It is impossible to overstate the seriousness of this conduct," said US Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York.

Investigation

In a sting operation involving undercover agents, Thai authorities helped US investigators seize substances described as "yellowcake," which contained weapons-grade plutonium. Ebisawa claimed to have access to large quantities of nuclear materials for sale and provided evidence to support his claims.

One of Ebisawa's associates claimed that they had "had available more than 2,000 kilograms (4,400 pounds) of Thorium-232 and more than 100 kilograms of uranium in the compound U3O8," commonly known as "yellowcake."

For seeking to acquire surface-to-air missiles, Ebisawa faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and for trafficking nuclear materials internationally, he faces up to 20 years. The trial date is yet to be announced.