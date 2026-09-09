/US-Canada trade war: Trump bans Canadian motorcycle, alcohol, dairy imports as retaliatory tariffs kick in

Escalating the trade war with Canada, US President Donald Trump announced a ban on several Canadian products including alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products from import on Tuesday (Sep 8). He also ordered federal agencies to stop buying Canadian products through the government's main purchasing catalogue until Ottawa provides equal market access to American businesses and farmers. The import bans will go into effect on September 29 and were published on the White House's website. The directive regarding purchase of Canadian products will immediately begin and the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) have been ordered to remove Canadian goods from federal purchasing channels. This came after Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US goods ‌took effect after midnight on Tuesday.

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A seemingly angry Trump, in a post on Truth Social, accused Canada of unfair trade practices, claiming that Canadian federal and local governments block American small businesses from selling to their public sector while its companies enjoy open access to US government contracts. "Everyone knows that Canada doesn’t let our Great Dairy Farmers sell into the Canadian Market, and that the only reason Canada makes Autos is because of previous disastrous Trade Agreements while other Presidents were in Office," Trump wrote. Declaring a policy of "NO RECIPROCITY – NO ACCESS!", President Trump stated that Canadian goods will remain banned from US government supply lists until Ottawa grants equal market access to American businesses and farmers. "I am hereby directing the GSA, working with the USTR, to take all necessary steps to REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies. Those schedules account for more than 50 BILLION DOLLARS a year," Trump added. As Trump went on a rant, he also slammed the former US President Joe Biden-led administration for its stance towards Canada