/US apex court rejects conspiracy theorist's appeal of $1.4 bn defamation judgment. Details here

The US apex court declined to hear a challenge by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday (October 14) to a judgment worth $1.4 billion, which was awarded to families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting victims. The Supreme Court judge shunned the appeal of the Connecticut Appellate Court's decision in a defamation lawsuit against him to uphold most of the judgment issued by a judge and jury in 2022 to 14 family members of children and school employees who were killed, and an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones had falsely claimed that the shooting was a hoax.